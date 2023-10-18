Wear It Wednesday featuring clothing from The Carrington Collection Boutique

On Wed. Oct. 18, Mia Hill with The Carrington Collection boutique, stopped by the WJHG studio...
On Wed. Oct. 18, Mia Hill with The Carrington Collection boutique, stopped by the WJHG studio to share fall fashion tips.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Oct. 18 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ we featured clothing from The Carrington Collection boutique.

Right now, jeans and shirts with jewels are trendy, baby doll dresses are in style and comfortable lounge sets.

The Carrington Collection boutique is located at The Marketplace at 12101 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, Fla.

Connect online:

The boutique also ships clothing. Visit the website here. Connect on Facebook here and Instagram here.

