74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

