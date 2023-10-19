The Arc of The Bay breaks ground

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arc of The Bay broke ground on a new housing facility Wednesday. The complex will be in Lynn Haven behind the new sports and recreation center.

This new group home will provide housing to adults with unique abilities and special needs. This project aims to satisfy an ongoing need in the community.

It will have 6 bedrooms, and create the opportunity for its residents to be more social, while also providing privacy, and helping create a more independent lifestyle.

But the CEO of The Arc of The Bay says it will be more than just a group home.

“It’s going to be able to make an impact on those that we serve 24/7. Letting them know, you are loved.” said Ron Sharpe, “We are going to help you. We’re going to help teach you independence. We’re going to help you chase your personal goals. You’re career goals. We’re going to be right there behind you 24/7 helping you get to where you want to be. So yes it’s more than just a group home.”

As of right now, The Arc of the Bay only works with clients during business hours. But after the building is complete, they will be able to work around the clock assisting whenever necessary.

Officials are expecting to cut the ribbon and open the doors by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.