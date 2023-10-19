The Arc of The Bay breaks ground

Lynn Haven will be the home to a new, very special housing complex next year.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arc of The Bay broke ground on a new housing facility Wednesday. The complex will be in Lynn Haven behind the new sports and recreation center.

This new group home will provide housing to adults with unique abilities and special needs. This project aims to satisfy an ongoing need in the community.

It will have 6 bedrooms, and create the opportunity for its residents to be more social, while also providing privacy, and helping create a more independent lifestyle.

But the CEO of The Arc of The Bay says it will be more than just a group home.

“It’s going to be able to make an impact on those that we serve 24/7. Letting them know, you are loved.” said Ron Sharpe, “We are going to help you. We’re going to help teach you independence. We’re going to help you chase your personal goals. You’re career goals. We’re going to be right there behind you 24/7 helping you get to where you want to be. So yes it’s more than just a group home.”

As of right now, The Arc of the Bay only works with clients during business hours. But after the building is complete, they will be able to work around the clock assisting whenever necessary.

Officials are expecting to cut the ribbon and open the doors by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child...
Man arrested for touching juveniles
Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail.
Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.
Authorities Still Searching for inmate

Latest News

Small rain chances are in the forecast the next 2 days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Small rain chances are in the forecast the next 2 days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Bears showing up at your home: that appears to be what's happening more and more.
Bothersome bears
The new office is located off US-90 in Bonifay.
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office moves into newly repurposed building
Lynn Haven will be the home to a new, very special housing complex next year.
Arc of the Bay housing