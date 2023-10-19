Bothersome bears showing back up in Bay County backyards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What one Bay County resident thought was a problem of the past has returned.

“Monday night she had 3 bears sitting in the front yard. Something needs to be done for them,” said Wendy Diehl, a concerned daughter.

The homeowner says she didn’t realize what it was.

Diehl has been trying to help her mother get bears out of her home and yard for months now.

“Back in April my mother called me and said she had a bear come into her garage and it had ripped open the freezer and spilled out the food and took food,” said Diehl.

They say they reached out to FWC, who told them to lock it up.

“Put an alarm up. And the bear came back a couple days later and went into fridge tore and undid it and caused damage to it,” said Deihl.

Trash cans were also another part of the property damaged.

“She had to replace a freezer and a freezer full of food,” said Deihl.

“Usually on the days the garbage man comes, there’s the garbage up and down the road, it’s a problem around here and it needs to be addressed,” said Sarah Cooper, the homeowner.

Diehl says she’s nervous for her mom’s safety.

“There’s always what happens if that bear is hungry enough or hasn’t been able to find food what’s to prevent him from heaven forbid trying to get into the house,” said Diehl.

However, Cooper says she takes precautions to stay as safe as possible.

“If I’m going out I try to make a lot of noise, you never know if one is hemmed up. You don’t know what it might do,” said Cooper.

They just want the bears in a safe place and not eating their food. We are told FWC bear management staff will be in contact to discuss the situation further.

