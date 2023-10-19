Bra-La-La Fundraising event at Neons Beach Shack

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This fundraising event for local women fighting breast cancer is nothing short of fabulous.

“Bra-La-La” kicks off Thursday, October 19 at Neons Beach Shack.

Brandi Cox, Owner of Neons Beach Shack and Sommer Orr, Event Committee Chair, stopped by the studio to share information on this great event.

With everything from live music, games and prizes, a silent auction, to a live auction featuring bling bra’s, this event promises be an entertaining night while supporting families in need.

Registration for the auction starts at 5:00 p.m.

The Deckhand Social and Neons Beach Shack are donating five percent of their sales for the month of October to this cause.

