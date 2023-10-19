Bring out your furry friend to Paws in the Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Paws in the Park event is barking your way Saturday, October 21.

The Halloween themed event invites everyone to bring out their furry friend for a fun day at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park. With a costume contest, a variety of vendors, police K9 demonstrations, and a fire department dunking booth, the day is jammed packed with excitement.

Activities kick off at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 12:00 p.m. The PCB Conservation Park is located at 100 Conservation Dr. in Panama City Beach.

The family friendly event brought in more than 300 pups and their owners last year, and if looking for a new best friend, opportunities to adopt a canine will be available as well.

For more information on the event, email debbie.ingram@pcbfl.gov.

All dogs must be leashed, and owners are responsible for pet’s behavior.

