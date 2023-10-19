Bring out your furry friend to Paws in the Park

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Paws in the Park event is barking your way Saturday, October 21.

The Halloween themed event invites everyone to bring out their furry friend for a fun day at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park. With a costume contest, a variety of vendors, police K9 demonstrations, and a fire department dunking booth, the day is jammed packed with excitement.

Activities kick off at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 12:00 p.m. The PCB Conservation Park is located at 100 Conservation Dr. in Panama City Beach.

The family friendly event brought in more than 300 pups and their owners last year, and if looking for a new best friend, opportunities to adopt a canine will be available as well.

For more information on the event, email debbie.ingram@pcbfl.gov.

All dogs must be leashed, and owners are responsible for pet’s behavior.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.
Authorities still searching for inmate
Wingo also has ties to Ashville, North Carolina.
Authorities looking for missing Walton County teen
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home

Latest News

A Halloween themed event all about you and your furry friend.
Paws in the Park at Panama City Beach Conservation Park
“Back in April my mother called me and said she had a bear come into her garage and it had...
Bothersome bears showing back up in Bay County backyards
Chad Gainey has appeared on Food Networks 'Halloween Wars.' He stopped by the WJHG studio to...
Falling Into Fun: Pumpkin Carving with Chad Gainey
Falling Into Fun: Pumpkin Carving with Chad Gainey Pt. 1