Falling Into Fun: Pumpkin Carving with Chad Gainey

By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Oct. 19 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun,’ we featured a segment on pumpkin carving.

Chad Gainey, a local chainsaw sculptor, joined us in the studio to share all of his pumpkin carving tips and tricks, experience on Food Network’s Halloween Wars and more.

Check out Gainey’s website here. You can follow Gainey on Facebook here and Instagram here.

