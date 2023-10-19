Future vision of A.D. Harris Learning Village brought up in workshop

Community members brainstorm ideas
PC CRA WORKSHOP AD HARRIS LEARNING VILLAGE
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The A.D. Harris Learning Village in Glenwood was livelier than usual Wednesday evening.

The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency held a public workshop in the facility’s cafeteria to discuss where things could go with the former school. Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas played a large role in the discussion.

“We have a commercial kitchen here that was in the plan at one time to be a culinary institute or a cooking class,” Lucas said. “Also, the small business incubator” is a possibility.

Some attendees weren’t huge fans of the workshop.

“This was a waste of time,” community activist Tony Bostick said. “It’s time for new ideas. It’s time to think outside the box. It’s time to take our own future into our own hands because the city obviously can’t do it.”

Bostick is very vocal about seeing changes in Glenwood. One change includes doing something about the A.D. Harris Learning Village.

“Every plan does not have to be building a spaceship,” Bostick said. “Some things are simple, and they will work. All you have to do is implement them.”

However, there’s one problem. The Panama City CRA is dealing with a deficit of $186,788. City commissioners said new tenants could help the CRA break even.

“There is space for new tenants to come on board,” Lucas said.

Glenwood community members said they’re tired of waiting.

“We had Hurricane Michael,” Brenda Lewis-Williams, the president of The Glenwood Revitalization Project, Inc., said. “Martin Luther King is still not up. We’re doing other projects that are beautification projects, if you will. Why can’t this area get some beautification going on.”

Commissioners said they hope the city’s new Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford will participate in the next workshop. There isn’t a set date, yet.

