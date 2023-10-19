Holmes County Sheriff’s Office moves into newly repurposed building

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In life, we all outgrow things.

In Holmes County, the Sheriff’s Office had outgrown their building.

That’s why this week, they moved into their new home.

“It’s something I’m very proud of, I’ve been here 25 years. This is the nicest building that I’ve been in,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

Their new working space is located off US-90.

It was sorely needed, as things were rather tight at their previous office.

“We had at least two, if not three investigators and deputies a couple of different times that were doubled up in offices because we were simply out of space. So we are able to stretch our legs and have room to grow here,” said Lauren Morris, Human Resources Director for the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

No more doubling up on offices, having a shortage of evidence space, and not having a dedicated interview space.

“When you’ve got another investigator sharing your office with you, that really cuts down on your opportunity to build a rapport with those victims and/or suspects,” Morris said.

When searching for a solution to their space problem, Sheriff Tate asked city commissioners for the resources needed to renovate an already existing building: the city’s agricultural building.

Tate says he is always aiming to be fiscally responsible, and that repurposing the agricultural building, while saving money, is something that he’s proud of.

“It’s important because this is mine and your tax dollars that is going towards this. And if we can save tax dollars by using an old building to refurb it rather than using a new building, we can put that money to use somewhere else,” said Tate.

Tate also thanked the commissioners for believing in his vision.

“Without them saying ‘yes, do this,’ and giving me the funds to do it with, we wouldn’t be here today,” Tate said.

He is thankful that his deputies, investigators, and other team members now have a more comfortable place to call home.

“It’s something that the whole county can be proud of. The employees have something that’s nice that they can go work in now. It just brings up the morale a whole lot,” said Tate.

