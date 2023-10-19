Local Church Members Return Home Safely after Israel Trip

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just four days ago on October 14th, 105 members of New Life Church in Santa Rosa Beach, FL returned home safely after being in Israel when the war broke out. The group of people went to Israel in hopes to tour the Holy Land. However, the attacks from Hamas started the day they got there.

Senior pastor, Shawn Baker, who once lived in Israel was able to use his connections alongside prayers from back home in the States to book several flights to get them to safety. In spite of the horror surrounding them, the group was able to take their journey to safety and use it for good... they turned it into a prayer assignment. For the full interview on the group’s experience and their return to safety, check out our YouTube Channel. Full Israel Interview

