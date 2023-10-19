Passing clouds today, a stray shower tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few hazy areas of fog in some typical locations early on. Temperatures are once again quite chilly with most away from the coast starting out in the 40s to near 50 on the coast. Dress warmly like morning’s prior, and again make sure you dress in layers that can be shed.

The day ahead warms up very nicely. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the morning drive to near 70 by lunch. Highs today top out in the mid 70s under sunny skies. You’ll be able to shed the sleeves this afternoon comfortably!

High pressure is sliding in from the west today. That will cut off the northerly flow we’ve had over the past few days and winds will shift more southerly into the end of the week. Moisture will rise in our atmosphere in the form of a little humidity and some passing clouds today. You’d be the lucky weather-lotto-winner today if you caught a sprinkle under any of the clouds we see move through.

Rain chances rise a bit Friday morning as a weak cold front moves down into the Southeast. Just a few, brief & stray, passing showers is all we’re expecting with not much accumulation, about a 0.10″ for those who catch it.

The cold front clears out midday Friday carrying breezy west northwest winds into the afternoon, lowering humidity, and setting up another beautiful fall weekend ahead with very seasonable temperatures. Comfortably cool mornings in the upper 50s start off our weekend days with warm highs near 80 in the afternoons under mainly sunny skies Saturday to partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and turning comfy with highs near 76 after a cool start. We’ll have a more comfortably cool morning ahead in the upper 50s to near 60 for Friday morning with a few stray & brief passing showers moving through, clearing by midday. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend ahead.

