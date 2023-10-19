Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.(Alexandra Macia- CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – Mrs. America 2023 Regina Stock has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the City of Odessa.

Less than two months after winning the title, Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.

She needs immediate surgery to remove the mass and prevent her prognosis from worsening.

This unexpected challenge will leave Stock and her husband, who are both self-employed, out of work for some time as they will have to travel for treatment and recovery.

Stock is a wife and mother to four children.

“Regina is not just a fighter; she is the embodiment of strength, resilience and empathy,” Brookly Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe she started on Stock’s behalf. “She has touched so many lives with her unwavering kindness and selflessness.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.
Authorities still searching for inmate
Wingo also has ties to Ashville, North Carolina.
Authorities looking for missing Walton County teen
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home

Latest News

GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident
This fundraiser event kicks off at Neons Beach Shack Thursday night supporting women with...
Bra-La-La Fundraising event at Neons Beach Shack
This fundraiser event kicks off at Neons Beach Shack Thursday night supporting women with...
Bra-La-La Fundraising Event at Neons Beach Shack