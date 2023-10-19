Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with slightly milder temperatures. Lows Thursday morning will be near 50 inland with mid to upper 50s near the coast. On Thursday we will see a few more clouds and higher humidity. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be E/SE at 5 mph. Rain chances will be 10-20% in the afternoon/evening and mainly at the coast. On Friday lows will be in the 60s with a small chance of rain (10-20%) in the AM. Highs will reach to near 80 under sunnier skies in the afternoon. The forecast looks sunny, mild, and dry through the weekend.

In the tropics Tammy formed Wednesday afternoon. It is forecast to recurve as it nears the Windward and Leeward Islands, but pose no threat to the U.S. Elsewhere the tropics are quiet in the Atlantic.

