Autor Kathryn J. Hardy to present at Bay County Historical Society Meeting

Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, September 23, don’t miss Author Kathryn J. Hardy present her new release “Johnny and Jazzbo.”

Held at the Panama City Public Library, she will be a guest speaker for the Bay County Historical Society beginning at 6:00 p.m.

A true story, the must-read novel takes readers on a journey through history and embraces all the emotions that flow along on the characters’ journey.

A new release and must read, "Johnny and Jazzbo" by Author Kathryn J. Hardy.
Autor Kathryn J Hardy to present at Bay County Historical Society Meeting
