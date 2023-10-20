Bay County School working to make sure students graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is below the state average for graduation rates.

This month is National Dropout Prevention. Rutherford High School in our area is doing its part to keep its students on track.

School staff members say they are making sure their students get diplomas by keeping in touch with their graduation coach.

That coach helps them with their classes and helps keep their focus on graduating on time and planning for after high school.

High school can be tricky for some students, trying to juggle classes and other activities all while trying to graduate on time.

“Without a diploma, it makes it very difficult to go forward in the world were in right now,” said Ashley Myatt, Rutherford’s graduation coach. She makes sure students are on track. “Making sure they are aware of their opportunities and what they need to work on.”

Brnyiza Teal is a senior at the school. She says Myatt has helped her make plans for after high school.

“We are going to be talking about scholarships,” said Brnyiza Teal, a Rutherford senior. Teal says the graduation coach is there when she needs her. “She also gives me motivation to be at school as well,” said Teal.

Senior Ty Oates says Myatt has helped him make academic decisions. “She pushed me to be an a/b honor roll student, which I never was in high school,” said Ty Oates, Rutherford senior.

Myatt makes sure the students are successful in all areas.

Bay District Schools is below the state average for graduation rates, but Rutherford is actually seeing rates rise.

Rutherford’s graduation coach says she sees students dropping out between 10 and 12th grade, but she has plans in place before it gets to that level.

“Some of the things we do to prevent dropout,” said Myatt. “We have credit recovery students [who] fail courses they have [the] opportunity to go to credit recovery and make up those credits. "

For the 2017-2018 school year around 81% of students graduated. Last school year around 85% graduated.

“Our school I believe our graduation rate will be higher this year than it was in the past,” said Myatt.

We are told this is the highest rate they have had.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.