FREEDOM FRIDAY: Kristy Strickland

Celebrating almost four years of sobriety took nearly a lifetime to get to for Kristy Strickland.

“I’ve been able to move past a dark place of sex trafficking,” she said.

Before that, she found herself struggling to be a young mother with little support.

“My mother moved around a lot from being in addiction herself,” Kristy added.

“Then I got with my got into a relationship at 16 and had my daughter. It was abusive and after getting out of that in my twenties, I went straight into addiction. I think I just had given up. I didn’t know how to raise a child,” she explained.

More than a dozen felonies wouldn’t faze her, and Kristy didn’t even realize she was killing herself.

“I got a hold of Strychnine poisoning, and I weighed 67 pounds and was in a wheelchair,” she said.

Kristy would lose custody of her now two daughters.

Life seemed like a lost cause.

“Not knowing that it was going to get worse for me. I didn’t know how to stop. I didn’t know how to, you know, tap out. And the only truly thing that ever tapped me out is having a God moment,” Kristy said.

She says that feeling of defeat is common for addicts.

“If they’re in the middle of it and you can’t find a way out, and you’ve closed every door behind you because you’re in drugs, you’re on drugs and you feel trapped, reach out still, it doesn’t matter. Tell someone.”

Many times sex trafficking victims feel silenced.

“Speak up to what you’re feeling. And I know it’s very hard and it’s very dark and it’s easier said than done, but you gotta reach out to somebody. You gotta let somebody know. We’ve got to start bringing a voice to this situation and figuring out ways to protect each other in it,” she encourages.

If no one will listen, she has advice for that also.

“Just keep praying and I truly believe at a point, God will step in because sometimes we don’t have no one else to cry out to, and I had nobody because I had closed all the doors behind me and the only person, I had was God to step in for me,” said Kristy.

She received help from Rachel Duvall, Most Excellent Way, and Humble House, where she now works to help other women through similar situations, as a Case and Transitional Manager.

She says she also got help from Lavished Ministries, who helps sex trafficking victims.

“The most I want them to remember is I’m a survivor and that it is possible. it is hard, but I am a survivor.”

