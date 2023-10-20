The stars have arrived as Goat Day takes over Blountstown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Large goats, small goats, baby goats, show goats, if our new friends here didn’t make it clear, the 38th Annual Goat Day kicks off Saturday, October 21 at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.

Held annually on the third Saturday in October, the event is coordinated in conjunction with the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s Pioneer Day.

Between the rich history of the settlement and the personalities of the goats, it is sure to be an exciting day in Blountstown. Tickets are five dollars at the gate in cash. Once inside the event, most vendors will accept cards as well as ATMs available.

Presented by the Blountstown Rotary Club, all proceeds from the event go back into the community providing scholarship opportunities.

The goats may steal the show, but there is something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

Some activities to look out for during the day are the train rides, petting zoo, bouncy houses, and of course lots of vendors and food vendors.

Don’t miss the goats showing off their struts at the goat show and demonstrations beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Goat Day is held at Sam Atkins Park, located off SR 20 on NW Silas Green Street, in Blountstown.

For more information on the Blountstown Rotary Club and the celebration visit their webpage here.

