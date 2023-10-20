New pickleball courts open in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You’ve probably heard about a rapidly growing sport in the past few years.

“The fastest-growing sport in America is pickleball. You can see there’s people [out here] enjoying it today. It’s a fun game,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street.

It’s a sport that can now be played in Panama City.

Other communities in the area have places to play, but on Thursday a grand opening ceremony was held for Panama City’s first pickleball courts.

The city’s Quality of Life Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new courts at Oakland Terrace Park.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet, so everyone wants to enjoy the outdoors, and this is just one way to do [that]. Come out and enjoy with your friends and your family,” Street said.

Also installed were four tennis courts.

The sports have several things in common, including similar playing surfaces and equipment.

“We’ve got people playing tennis, pickleball, from all areas of the city. It’s just a great thing to see,” said Street.

The new courts come at a time when the sport is growing in popularity.

Players say it provides physical and mental benefits.

“I was hooked the very first time I played. First of all, you get your heart rate up. You learn to stay focused and concentrate,” said Panama City resident Cindy Glazier.

Pickleball checks all of the boxes when it comes to recreational activities.

“The fellowship, the fitness, and the fun that we have. It’s competitive, but you play as much as you want to play, and you go as hard or as light as you want to,” Glazier said.

The sport is enjoyed by people from all different backgrounds.

“It’s a wonderful mixture of every age group and profession. I encourage anyone that wants to come out and do something to come out and give pickleball a try,” said Glazier.

The courts at Oakland Terrace Park will be open daily from dusk until roughly 10 p.m. and are entirely free to use.

