Retired Army Chaplain and friends use horse therapy to help others

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No matter what species you belong to in the animal kingdom, the founder of Hope Project says the labels come off when you come to this stable.

“We have right now 14 horses, two donkeys, three potbelly pigs, six goats, and three barn cats,” said Founder, David Trogdon.

And it’s okay not to be okay.

“I used to tell soldiers all the time, you know, you lost a buddy, or you were in a blast, and if you didn’t have any issues, you would be crazy,” he explains.

The organization helps veterans, abuse victims, former addicts, first responders, you name it.

Retired Army Chaplain David Trogdon started Hope Project seven years ago in Fountain while battling his own PTSD.

“God uses our scars to help others who are still bleeding,” David exclaims.

He says they help people overcome obstacles free of charge in complete confidentiality.

“You don’t have to put up a guard and one of the reasons horses work so well is you can tell a horse anything and you’re safe, except for our donkeys. They do post on social media from time to time. We monitor that!” he teases.

“In the military, we had plenty of community. We had our battle buddies, and we had accountability. And the problem is, especially if you’re struggling with PTSD or some other traumas, you come back to this world and you’re all alone, and too many times we self-isolate and also, we self-medicate,” said David.

“Before I came here, I was drinking, depressed, suicidal, and didn’t belong anywhere.”

Broken physically and emotionally, Army Veteran Keven Hollan did find a place to belong.

“I died four or five times. I have 11 stints, quadruple bypass, eight heart attacks, many strokes, a six-inch metal cage, my bottom spine plates my neck,” Promotional Director, Keven Hollan said.

“You get out there and you just forget about everything. It’s you get a focus on them. It’s really hard to explain, but they’re so amazing to be around,” he describes.

Being around horses was nothing new to Tina Jackson who’s spent her life around them and also served our country.

What she didn’t expect was the feeling she was having.

“Before I came here was extremely bad. I did not get out of bed for a while. You know, showering is difficult. Taking care of yourself is difficult. Being around people is difficult when you have stuff like this that’s so severe,” Tina explained.

The Equine Specialist says she found comfort in helping others and through art.

“This is Merida. I painted her from one of our pictures that we have on our website. She’s a rescue. She was in a slaughter pin, and we rescued her. We rehabbed her, and she helps do therapy for our vets and first responders, and everyone else. Well, this is Miss Bubblegum. She has been with us for a while. She has cancer now and she’s one of our most sensitive horses. She does absolutely excellent in therapy. This is one of my therapies as well. So, I do paint a lot. I do artsy things to self-care,” Tina describes.

And the horses truly relate.

“Scars can be a reminder of the pain, but scars are also a reminder of healing. And they tell the story. Just as our horses have scars and all of our horses have had their traumas, and so they know what it is to hurt. But they’re very loving and even though some of them were sentenced to death and kill pins or through starvation, they found help, and they found a new purpose in helping others,” David said.

If you want to talk to someone who understands your situation, reach out to the Hope Project.

They also appreciate volunteers or donations.

Call (850)-896-4868 or visit Hope Project Inc.

