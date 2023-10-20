Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pretty quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows near 60. It will be a little sticky w/maybe some fog in spots Friday morning. During the day Friday there will be a 10-20% chance of a brief AM shower as a cold front moves through. Behind that front the winds will pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach near 80. The humidity drop for the weekend ahead and it will remain pretty sunny and dry. Highs this weekend will be near 80 w/lows in the 50s. No rain is expected into next week.

In the tropics we have Tammy in the Atlantic which could become a hurricane as it nears the Windward/Leeward Islands this weekend. The storm will then re-curve into the Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

