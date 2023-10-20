A warmer feel today but tolerable this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start on satellite and radar. But we do have a few clouds cruising by with a couple stray showers near the coast early on. We’ll see them drift into our Eastern Counties this morning moving from Bay County to Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty County to see a stray shower. Otherwise, most get away rain free for the morning with skies clearing up into the afternoon today.

It’s a comfortably cool start out the door today. Some may still want a light jacket for the first hour after sunrise. However, we’ll get a warmer and more humid feel coming our way today. Highs today reach the low 80s for most. With dew points in the upper humid 60s near the sultry 70 degree mark, you may work up a bit of a sweat doing outdoor activities today!

The weak fall front that’s moving into the Southeast today will help sap out the moisture tonight and into the weekend for a less humid weekend ahead. However, we’ll still carry over some warmth into the weekend. Under mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday, we’ll warm into the low 80s after comfy mornings in the mid to upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after a few small and stray showers possible this morning for only about 10-20% of the Panhandle. We’ll be warm and humid this afternoon with highs near 81 and humidity making it feel more like the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday turning partly cloudy Sunday. Highs remain warm in the low 80s but less humid through the weekend for a more tolerable warmth.

