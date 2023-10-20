Westbound side of Hathaway Bridge will temporarily close Oct. 24

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who rely on the Hathaway Bridge to get to work at the crack of dawn may need to add some time to their commute next Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily close the westbound side of the bridge to perform maintenance work. NewsChannel 7 was told the maintenance work is meant to increase the longevity of the bridge.

“The materials and the equipment that they’re using are very sensitive to vibrations,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “So, that’s why we have to have the bridge closed down so they can get in there, do the work efficiently, and get out of there as quickly as they can. That’s why the closure is set from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.”

A crew with the FDOT will be targeting a certain part of the bridge.

“We’re doing routine maintenance on the joints,” Satter said. “It’s the area where two segments of the bridge come together and meet. So, they’ll be doing routine maintenance, but it will be inside of the bridge.”

The temporary closure will require drivers to use SR 388 instead.

“Obviously, if [someone has] a detour of this magnitude heading up to State Road 388, it will add some time to their travel, so we’re asking folks to plan accordingly,” Satter said.

FDOT officials said they’ve been in constant communication with first responders regarding the situation.

“So, we’ve actually been in communication with first responders, the police forces, the sheriff’s office, as well as ambulance services,” Satter said. “They will be ready for this, obviously. There will be I believe first responders available to make the runs over to the westbound side stationed on the westbound side of the bridge.”

It’s all about ensuring everyone is prepared when the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 24.

The eastbound side of the bridge will remain open to the public.

