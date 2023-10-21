ACT scores are dropping; expert weighs in on how to increase your child’s score

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ACT college admissions test scores are dropping. In 2023 the average ACT composite score for U.S. students was 19.5 out of 36. That is the lowest score in more than three decades according to the non-profit that administers the test.

The owner of Edge Ed Tutoring, Josh Silverman said that part of the reason could be more students are taking the test.

“I think what you’re seeing is that with the increase in, in-school testing, you’re catching more students than you did before. Students who previously would have kind of fallen through the cracks of the scores. That’s my best guess as to what is the main driver of this drop,” Silverman said.

COVID-19 could also be a factor as well.

However, getting a low test score is not ideal for students wishing to go to a top school.

“If you’re talking about a good school, you’re talking about a 30. If you’re talking about a top 30 school, a 33, at least that has to be your score in the ACT,” Silverman said.

So how can students bring up their scores if they are unable to meet the benchmark requirements on the first try?

The answer is simple according to Silverman, it all starts with reading.

“You have to read books. If you are not reading books all the time, you’re not getting what you need. So the very number one thing for comprehension, for vocabulary, for English, all of those things are all about reading. You have to be reading all the time,” Silverman said.

The next step could be investing in ACT prep.

“The whole college process has gotten very, very expensive. This is a piece of it, and if you want to raise your score, you have to have quality. You don’t have to have quality prep. But if you don’t have quality prep, you’re going to be at a disadvantage. You’re going to be at a disadvantage to my students,” Silverman said.

But that is not always possible, especially for low-income students. However, there is a free alternative, the ACT practice test.

“If you go to the website for ACT, they’ll have their free digital tests. You could print them out. You could do it online. You can do it however you want, and those are always free. They’ll often give you answer explanations. But the main thing is you just need to have practice seeing the types of problems they’re going to ask,” Silverman said.”

For those looking at schools in Florida, Florida State University reports for the Fall of 2023 students who were admitted had an ACT score of 29 to 33. The University of Florida said that more than 50% of students admitted in 2023 had an ACT score of 30 to 34.

