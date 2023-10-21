The Evers House Hosts it’s Grand Opening Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Evers House is a local nonprofit and faith-based transition house for women battling addiction. On Friday October 20th, they celebrated the grand opening of their new home. The house has four bedrooms and sleeps ten people. In addition, there is a large yard with picnic tables, a nice kitchen, a full clothing closet, as well as a classroom with a large meeting table where the women can gather together.

However, it’s not all about the amenities for these women, the Evers House is a safe place where they can support each other and overcome addition alongside one another. They view each other as sisters, and they are very thankful for the space and opportunity to grow and build each other up.

