Franklin County Sheriff held press conference on captured inmate

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County Sheriff's Office(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A state inmate who was on the run for three days in Franklin County is now sitting in a jail cell.

“He’s a habitual offender,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “He’s got multiple burglaries. I think there was an armed robbery, there was burglary of an occupied dwelling, and domestic violence.”

Smith said Robert Rutherford took off at a worksite in Apalachicola on Monday.

“There was an officer that was watching and then we went to the bathroom and then took off,” the sheriff said.

Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County Sheriff’s officials, and others helped in the search efforts. However, Smith said one piece of hard evidence played a crucial role in capturing Rutherford.

“One of the reasons we knew this was him was there was a water bottle that was left with the backpack and bicycle, and this is the water bottle,” he said.

The number written on the bottle belonged to Rutherford’s sister. A crime analyst matched it to a visitation log.

A tip from a local resident also helped law enforcement locate Rutherford’s hiding spot in East Point Thursday evening.

“An individual came forward and said [Rutherford is] at the Goodson trailer,” Smith said. “So, we went there, and we searched the property. This property has two or three campers, a mobile home, and sheds. It’s right on the edge of this wooded area where we tracked him to, so we felt it was pretty good information. We discovered him hiding in the trailer.”

The sheriff said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement offered a cash reward of up to $5,000.

“FDLE put up the reward money which was critical because someone wanted some money and came forward,” Smith said. “Money makes people talk.”

Smith also said he believes Rutherford broke into a home in Apalachicola while he was on the run. He said the inmate reportedly ate food, drank whiskey, and left a mess in the bathroom.

