The perfect treats for tailgating

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we gear up for another weekend of football, nothing completes game day like the perfect tailgating treats.

Denise Crider from Gulf Coast State College’s culinary program shares some delicious recipes to try out for your party.

You can watch the videos here.

The recipe can be found below.

Ingredients

· 1/2 Cup Unsalted Butter

· 1/3 Cup plus 2 Tbsp Hot Sauce (I used Frank’s)

· 1 Tbsp Dried Parsley

· 1 tsp Garlic Powder

· 1 tsp Onion Powder

· 1 (16-oz.) package Hawaiian dinner rolls (12 rolls)

· 1 1/4 lb. Ground Chicken or Turkey

· 1 tsp. Kosher Salt

· 4 Green Onion, chopped

· 1/2 Cup Finely Chopped Celery Stalks

· 1 Medium Carrot, finely chopped

· 1 Cup Monterey Jack Cheese (about 4 oz.)

· 3/4 Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a large skillet, melt 6 tablespoons butter over low heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the Buffalo sauce, the dried parsley, and 1⁄2 teaspoon each of the garlic and onion powders. Scrape the butter into a small bowl. (No need to wipe out the skillet.)

2. Using a serrated knife, cut the whole pack of rolls in half horizontally, keeping the rolls attached. Place the top and bottom halves cut-side up on the baking sheet. Brush the cut sides with 4 tablespoons of the melted butter mixture. Toast in the oven until crisp and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Set aside; leave the oven on.

3. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken, season with the salt, and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the scallions, celery, and carrots and stir to combine. Add the remaining 1/3 cup Buffalo sauce and 1⁄2 teaspoon of each garlic and onion powder. Toss just to coat the chicken in the sauce and cook for 1 minute more.

4. Spoon the chicken mixture over the bottom half of the rolls, spreading it to the edges. Press the meat down lightly to keep it in place. Top evenly with the Monterey jack and blue cheese. Flip the sheet of roll tops onto the sliders and brush the tops with the remaining melted butter mixture. Bake until the cheese is melted and the rolls are crisp and lightly browned on top, about 10 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.