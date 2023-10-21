Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows dropping back into the 50s as drier air moves into NWFL. Winds will die down overnight as well at 5-10 mph out of the North. On Saturday it will be sunny and dry w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will start NE and shift West in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday, but there will be no chance of rain. Just high level clouds. Lows Sunday AM will be near 60 w/highs in the low 80s. The sun returns by Monday. No rain is expected for the next week.

In the tropics Tammy is a Cat 1 hurricane and will pass the Windward/Leeward Islands this weekend. Another area in the SW Caribbean has a 20% chance to develop, but is expected to just slide into Central America. Neither one poses a U.S. threat.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

