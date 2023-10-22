13th Annual Charity Softball Tournament held in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First responders from across the panhandle gathered in Freeport Saturday to play some ball while raising money for local charities.

The 13th Annual Charity Softball Tournament, put on by a group of firefighters a part of the South Walton Professional Firefighters Local-3516, was kicked off Saturday morning and continued throughout the afternoon at the Freeport Regional Sports Complex.

The softball teams were made up of first responders from different counties across the panhandle, including Walton, Okaloosa, and Bay.

Players and attendees could also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win gift cards or items from dozens of local businesses. Event organizers said the businesses donate the goods and services, so all of the proceeds of the raffle go towards local charities.

”It’s the basis of what we do. It’s the foundation of what we do. We help people,” Josh Pitts, union president of the South Walton Professional Firefighters Association, said. “So it’s important for people to see that we don’t just- you know, as our job that we get paid for- help people, we also want to give back to our communities in other ways.”

Pitts said the event started as a way to raise money for firefighters who were injured or had an infirmity from their time on the job. He said since now there is legislation in place to help firefighters who are harmed, they now donate the money they raise each year at the softball tournament to different local charities.

