Annual Goat Day takes place in Blountstown

GOAT AND PIONEER DAY IN BLOUNTSTOWN
By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One of the biggest events of the year in Blountstown took place on Saturday, as the city celebrated its annual “Goat Day”.

Goat Day is a celebration of fellowship in the Blountstown community. It gives locals an opportunity to come out and enjoy a great event with friends and family.

The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Blountstown, and also serves as a fundraiser for their scholarship program. The program awards college scholarships to nine local high schoolers every year.

The event has something for everyone. There are local vendors, face painting, and bounce houses for kids and of course, there’s also the stars of the show - the goats!

There are petting zoos and photo opportunities with goats, llamas and other animals. The main attraction of the event is the best-in-show goat contest.

Event organizers say they are proud to put on the event for the city.

“It’s a win-win on the family side, because it gives you a place where you can go and have family fun for five bucks,” said Rotary Club of Blountstown President Bruce Davis.

The amount of people in the city greatly expands every year for Goat Day.

“This is the biggest event in town. We will have about 5,000 people that will come through as guests, and as you know, that’s bigger than our population,” Davis said.

This is an annual event, so if you missed out, keep your eyes open again next fall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and attempting to flee...
FHP: Man arrested after reckless driving leads to chase, PIT maneuver
Officials say Jeremiah Castro was interviewed during the investigation and determined to be a...
Two suspects arrested after remains found in Jackson County
A New Mexico man was arrested in Walton County after allegedly stealing a car out of Escambia...
Car stolen out of Escambia County found and crashed in Walton County, man arrested
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they tried to handcuff the suspect, but he allegedly...
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Jackson County home
The bridge connects Panama City to Panama City Beach.
Westbound side of Hathaway Bridge will temporarily close Oct. 24

Latest News

More than 30 cheerleading teams competed with hundreds of people in the crowd watching and...
Young cheerleaders show off their skill at Cheer Off event
Annual Charity Softball Tournament
13th Annual Charity Softball Tournament held in Freeport
A New Mexico man was arrested in Walton County after allegedly stealing a car out of Escambia...
Car stolen out of Escambia County found and crashed in Walton County, man arrested
FPL & BIOPHELIA PATHWAY TO NATURE EVENT