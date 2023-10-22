Annual Goat Day takes place in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One of the biggest events of the year in Blountstown took place on Saturday, as the city celebrated its annual “Goat Day”.

Goat Day is a celebration of fellowship in the Blountstown community. It gives locals an opportunity to come out and enjoy a great event with friends and family.

The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Blountstown, and also serves as a fundraiser for their scholarship program. The program awards college scholarships to nine local high schoolers every year.

The event has something for everyone. There are local vendors, face painting, and bounce houses for kids and of course, there’s also the stars of the show - the goats!

There are petting zoos and photo opportunities with goats, llamas and other animals. The main attraction of the event is the best-in-show goat contest.

Event organizers say they are proud to put on the event for the city.

“It’s a win-win on the family side, because it gives you a place where you can go and have family fun for five bucks,” said Rotary Club of Blountstown President Bruce Davis.

The amount of people in the city greatly expands every year for Goat Day.

“This is the biggest event in town. We will have about 5,000 people that will come through as guests, and as you know, that’s bigger than our population,” Davis said.

This is an annual event, so if you missed out, keep your eyes open again next fall.

