Car stolen out of Escambia County found and crashed in Walton County, man arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico man was arrested in Walton County after allegedly stealing a car out of Escambia County and fleeing through the panhandle before he was located and crashed in Walton County Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report around 7 a.m., the Honda CRV was carjacked from a rest area along interstate 10 at the 3 mile marker in Escambia County. The suspect allegedly hit the car owner with the vehicle as the owner tried to stop the theft. Troopers said the car owner received minor injuries from being knocked to the asphalt by the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said an FHP trooper later saw the stolen vehicle going 115 miles per hour eastbound on Interstate 10 at the 65 mile marker. The trooper reportedly followed the car until Walton County Sheriff’s deputies were able to respond for back-up.

Reports said the Walton County deputies were staged at the 70 mile marker. Officials said as the trooper following the stolen car approached the area, he turned on his lights and siren for a traffic stop.

The suspect, who was reportedly traveling roughly 65 MPH due to other traffic, then sped up and refused to stop when he noticed the trooper behind him.

Authorities said the trooper then did a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), where the patrol car pushes into the other car in an attempt to stop it. The stolen vehicle reportedly swerved onto the shoulder and flipped over.

The suspect, Armis Bello, 50 from New Mexico, was reportedly taken out of the car and arrested. Troopers said he did have minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Bello was released from the hospital and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail. He was booked and charged for fleeing and eluding. Reports said Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was responsible for investigating the initial carjacking, which led to the pursuit and arrest.

