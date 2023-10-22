FHP: Man arrested after reckless driving leads to chase, PIT maneuver

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and attempting to flee troopers, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Authorities report on Saturday evening, an FHP trooper was driving north on Thomas Drive, just north of Patrons Drive, when he saw a white Ford pickup truck in the south lane of Thomas Drive without its headlights.

The trooper reportedly saw a car behind the truck trying to signal the driver to turn on their headlights by flashing theirs. Authorities said the trooper then turned around to attempt a traffic stop. Reports say as the vehicle behind the Ford flashed its headlights, the truck sped up and began driving down the middle of the road.

Officials said the truck continued driving recklessly, moved into the continuous turn lane, and later went through intersections without stopping for red traffic lights.

Troopers report the truck sped up and while crossing the Lagoon Bridge. The truck allegedly went into the opposite lanes and over a raised concrete curb, which then blew out its right front tire. Troopers said the truck kept driving north on Thomas Drive despite the damaged tire and ran multiple red lights.

Authorities said the trooper, realizing the possible danger to others, attempted to do a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), where the patrol car pushes into the other car in an attempt to stop it, at Benbow Street, but it was reportedly unsuccessful.

Reports said the trooper then tried a second PIT maneuver at Luff Street, and successfully stopped the stopped the truck on the east shoulder of Thomas Drive.

Authorities said the driver, Jimmy Lee Henderson, 62 of Panama City, was cited for driving without headlights in the dark, violation of a traffic control device, and arrested for fleeing and eluding, as well as reckless driving.

