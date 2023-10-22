Foodie Friday featuring Ferrucci Restaurant

Matt Harbison, co-owner of Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla., stopped by the WJHG studio...
Matt Harbison, co-owner of Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla., stopped by the WJHG studio on Oct. 20 to cook some delicious Italian food.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Oct. 20 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla.

Co-owner Matt Harbison took over management of Ferrucci with his wife Mynta about five weeks ago. Matt cooked mushroom stuffed ravioli with shrimp in a cream sauce.

Ferrucci serves modern Italian food. They are located at 301 Harrison Ave. in Panama City.

To view their menu, go here.

