Foodie Friday featuring Ferrucci Restaurant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Oct. 20 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla.

Co-owner Matt Harbison took over management of Ferrucci with his wife Mynta about five weeks ago. Matt cooked mushroom stuffed ravioli with shrimp in a cream sauce.

Ferrucci serves modern Italian food. They are located at 301 Harrison Ave. in Panama City.

To view their menu, go here.

