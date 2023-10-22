Foodie Friday featuring Ferrucci Restaurant
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Oct. 20 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla.
Co-owner Matt Harbison took over management of Ferrucci with his wife Mynta about five weeks ago. Matt cooked mushroom stuffed ravioli with shrimp in a cream sauce.
Ferrucci serves modern Italian food. They are located at 301 Harrison Ave. in Panama City.
To view their menu, go here.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.