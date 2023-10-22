New Pathway to Nature unveiled at E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center’s main purpose is to educate its visitors and connect them with the environment around us. Now, it is even better equipped to do so.

Saturday, before the center’s popular annual night hike event, staff unveiled the center’s new Pathway to Nature. They said the funds for the new walkway were donated by Florida Power and Light.

The entryway now has new signs, and the footpath leading to the center’s main buildings has new solar powered lights and interactive signs that teach about native wildlife.

”That pathway is just perfect for an entryway for any of our events that we have here, so anytime we’re open to the public, anytime we do any special events or something like that- the pathway is going be taken by everybody that comes out here and it’s absolutely perfect. We needed one for years now and it’s a long time coming,” Dalton Allen, executive director at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, said.

Florida Power and Light representatives said they were happy to be a part of the center’s new additions.

“FPL has a major effort of providing clean energy to our customers, and beyond providing clean energy through our solar energy centers, we also are very committed to the conservation of our great state because it is such a beautiful gem, and we know that we want this to be enjoyed by generations to come,” Kimberly Blair, a spokesperson for Florida Power and Light’s northwest region, said.

The new walkway can be seen at future public events at the center. Biophilia Center staff said when they are not open to the public, a huge part of what they do is host school field trips. They said this year alone, they are expecting to host roughly 6,500 students at the center, and that this new pathway will add another engaging experience for them.

