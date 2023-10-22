Pick your pumpkin at Forest Park Church

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local church is inviting you to pick your pumpkin and get photos with pumpkins at their church.

Forest Park Church is located Forest Park Church at 1401 W. 23rd St. in Panama City.

The proceeds from the pumpkins go to their learning center. You can pick your own pumpkin every day, except Sundays, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Oct. 31.

On Tues. Oct. 24, they are doing a story time event at the pumpkin patch at 11:30 a.m. That is open for anyone with children.

