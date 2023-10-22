Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a calm night tonight with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 50′s inland and near 60 degrees along the coast. Tropical Storm Norma in the Pacific will bring in some increased cloud cover for Sunday. However, this is the extent we will see of this system as these clouds will be upper level, fair weather clouds. Mostly sunny conditions return for Monday and stick around throughout the week with high temperatures near normal in the low 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.