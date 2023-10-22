Saturday Evening Forecast

We can expect pleasant weather this week with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures near 80 degrees.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a calm night tonight with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 50′s inland and near 60 degrees along the coast. Tropical Storm Norma in the Pacific will bring in some increased cloud cover for Sunday. However, this is the extent we will see of this system as these clouds will be upper level, fair weather clouds. Mostly sunny conditions return for Monday and stick around throughout the week with high temperatures near normal in the low 80′s.

