PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High clouds will start to filter out of our skies beginning tomorrow leaving mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures in near the 80 degree mark alongside overnight lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s throughout the week. You can also expect winds coming out of the east to persist throughout the next few days at around 5-10 mph.

