Young cheerleaders show off their skill at Cheer Off event

PANHANDLE YOUTH CHEER OFF
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teams of young athletes from across the panhandle came to Panama City Beach Saturday to showcase their talents.

The Panhandle Youth Football Association Cheer Off was held at Aaron Bessant Park. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster was the emcee at the event.

More than 30 cheerleading teams competed with hundreds of people in the crowd watching and supporting them.

We’re told the event is to give these young cheerleaders a chance to show off their athletic ability and talent.

