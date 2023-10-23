Bay Point Witches out to ride

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s spooky season and the Bay Point Witches are out to ride.

Around 150 witches tricked out golf carts, riding around Bay Point, enjoying the Halloween spirit while trying to collect children...for an evening of trick or treating of course.

While the costumes and carts are a bunch of fun, the Bay Point Witches have a serious mission.

Every year since Hurricane Michael, the witches have completed a community project to help the Bay Point Marina’s recovery from the devastating storm.

This year, the witches, with the help of a $15,000 grant from the St. Joe Foundation, are placing a new osprey nest platform at the Point South Marina.

The platform will be equipped with HD cameras allowing a 24-hour stream to help show the importance of local wildlife.

“We feel like we lost so much control with Hurricane Michael,” said Susan Mason, president of the Bay Point Witches. “That this was kind of our way of slapping Michael back.

“This year, we took on our most industries project. We’re placing an osprey pole in the water so that the osprey can help educate our children about why wildlife and conservation are so important to us going forward.”

The Bay Point Witches also celebrated their group joining the Bay County Chamber of Commerce as an official organization.

Following the ride through Bay Point, the witches returned to the marina for a soirée with food trucks, face painting and their annual trunk or treat event for the kids.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.