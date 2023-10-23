Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom

A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG, RAFAEL CASTELLANO, CHOREOGRAPHER MICHAEL MCCRARY, CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A dancer in Florida is back on the dance floor after losing both of his legs in a battle with meningitis.

He’s already taking part in a new dance music video and says the future is bright.

“I had a vision that I’m going to do all the things that I wanted to do, and it’s just been so rewarding,” Rafael Castellano said.

Castellano is all smiles and says he’s grateful.

“It’s the first time I’ve been dancing on my prosthetics, so it’s really exciting,” he said.

The competitive ballroom dancer battled a meningitis infection last year, causing his legs to be amputated.

He spoke with WKMG in September after undergoing several surgeries. Now, his road to recovery has led him back to his passion.

“I’ve been dancing since the age of 5 and to have lost my legs about a year ago, it was a hard thing to do; I’m not going to lie,” Castellano said. “There were moments where I just wanted to give up, but I knew in my heart I would be here one day.”

Video shows him practicing for the music video soon to be released on social media.

He learned the moves in just two days from director and choreographer Michael McCrary.

“We are doing a dance music video retelling of ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ from ‘Dirty Dancing,’” McCrary said. “It’s hard not to hold back tears when you’re in the rehearsal process, because it really is truly an incredible testimony and an incredible thing to see.”

It’s personal for McCrary, who said he suffered a leg infection back in college.

“I was able to keep it, and doctors were able to find a way to get (the infection) out of my system,” he said.

Castellano said his message to other people facing obstacles is to not let fear get in the way.

“Life is going to throw many things at you, and it’s your choice to decide how you want to react to it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and attempting to flee...
FHP: Man arrested after reckless driving leads to chase, PIT maneuver
A New Mexico man was arrested in Walton County after allegedly stealing a car out of Escambia...
Car stolen out of Escambia County found and crashed in Walton County, man arrested
They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in...
OCSO: Two injured in early morning drive-by shooting
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they tried to handcuff the suspect, but he allegedly...
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Jackson County home
Matt Harbison, co-owner of Ferrucci Restaurant in Panama City, Fla., stopped by the WJHG studio...
Foodie Friday featuring Ferrucci Restaurant

Latest News

The husky is named Bret Michaels, and it's only fitting that he's being adopted by the...
Heroic blood donor dog named Bret Michaels gets adopted by rock star himself
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
Bibb County escaped inmates search
Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates
A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive to allow talks on captives