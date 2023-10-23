Local artist discusses artwork for Illuminated Messiah Bible

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Mon. Oct. 23 on NewsChannel 7 Today, local artist Tim Gagnon discussed the artwork he created for the Illuminated Messiah Bible. It took him roughly five years to complete the art.

In November, you can order the Illuminated Messiah Bible online or in bookstores. You can also pre-order it for $40. Gagnon is also offering to visit churches and show his artwork. To get in touch with Gagnon or if you’d like to pre-order a Bible, go here.

