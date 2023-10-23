Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue is at risk of closing its doors

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dogs at Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue are hoping for some good luck.

Staff at the shelter said they are struggling to find the resources they need to keep helping dogs.

“What we have done in the last week is close to intake we are not bringing in anymore,” said Terri Mattson, volunteer director for Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue. “Kennels are full, the second and most important, we are so low on funds, so it’s really scary at the moment.”

Mattson they’re at risk of closing its doors with less than a month of operating funds and around 200 dogs they are desperate for help.

“This can’t really be happening, but the reality is what it is,” said Mattson. “[I’m] trying not think of that as a reality but the problem is it, we’re hoping for to find enough support to keep going and growing.”

Mattson says donations are down, but the expenses are up, spending around 70 thousand dollars every month to keep with the needs of the dogs.

She says they do have the space for the dogs, they just don’t have the money.

“I barely have a have a skeleton of crew because of the money, I have pay roll staff, and we’re working ourselves to death,” said Mattson. “I can’t imagine this happening but I look at the bank account and I look at the bills and it can happen without help.”

The shelter has kept afloat for 15 years but the future is uncertain.

“We have always gone through peaks and valleys, with money and with staff and with funding and dogs, but I’ve never actually been at this point and I’m not sure how to get to other side,” said Mattson.

Staff say they hope to find the funds to keep running, so they can keep finding forever homes for all the dogs that come through their doors.

