Sunny & mild streak ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with a continuation of upper level clouds cruising through our skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day ahead with a general trend toward more sun than clouds.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out the door. We’re starting the day in the low 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland. Temperatures warm quickly into the mid 60s by mid-morning to the low 70s by lunch. We’ll see highs today eventually push into the low to mid 80s for a warm day ahead.

Dew points are still tolerable in the upper 50s to low 60s today. But breezy easterly flow from the Atlantic will increase our humidity by tomorrow.

We’ll sit at the base of a ridge of high pressure across the Eastern US for most of this week. Clockwise winds around the ridge keeps the persistent easterly flow, furthering a more humid air mass by late Tuesday and for most of this week.

Morning lows will rise into the pleasant low 60s. Afternoon highs return to the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies daily leading to an above average warm and humid week.

Bottom Line...

For today, a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs near 84. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pretty stagnant week of low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies all week.

