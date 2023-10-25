Body found in Springfield home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating after they say a body was found in a Springfield home.

On Tuesday, Springfield Police found a woman dead in the 3700 block of E. 8th Court.

On Wednesday, with help from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, officers say they identified the woman as 41-year-old Amanda Mae Posey.

The incident remains under investigation, and the cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.

