Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Niceville at Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week, the huge game in the 4-S class Thursday night between Niceville and Mosley! The winner claims their district two title! Let’s start with the Eagles, coach Grant Thompson and his team toting a 7-1 record into tomorrow night’s game at Tommy Oliver.

They began the season with a couple of wins, over North Miami Beach and Milton. Then suffered a rare home loss against Lincoln. They bounced back from that week three defeat and rattled off five more wins, beating Chiles, Choctaw, Crestview, Pine Forest and Leon. Most them in blowout fashion. In speaking with coach Thompson, we talked about the team’s lone loss to the Trojans back in September, and how perhaps it helped shaped the team as it is now!

“You know I think it’s important right that you play a big game early. And Lincoln is really good this year they haven’t lost many games this year either. So when you play a big game like that early at allows you to kind of see what you’re good at, see what you need to fix. You can’t necessarily get exposed to that if you don’t play great competition. You know we kind of seek that out, nobody wants to lose, but we definitely felt like we got better from that” said Thompson.

As for the Dolphins, they too with a tough schedule. They began with easy wins over their county brethren, then lost at Leon, and then at home to Wakulla. They bounced back with a win against Chiles, then suffered a 35-31 loss in this game to Navarre, but again bounced back two week ago to beat Crestview. Then like Niceville, had a bye week last week. Still Whiddon feels like his team has some momentum.

“I think so. It was good to get a win over at Crestview, I thought we played really well over there. Started off slow, but ended up playing really well. So got us a big district win that gives us an opportunity to play for the district championship this Thursday night. The bye week was interesting from the standpoint, I mean, the flu ran through our football team this past week. I guess on the bright side it went through us on a week that we didn’t have a game. But you know it was definitely a bit difficult trying to manage that. We had a lot of guys under the weather, in and out of practice throughout the week. But you know we got an extra week to get ready for Niceville”, said Whiddon.

Whiddon says despite the flu they did get the game plan in and get some work done last week and into this week. That game tomorrow night set for 7, again the winner gets the district title and the automatic state berth that goes with it.

