Event Preview: 10th annual Freeport Bayfest

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tues. Oct. 24, Freeport Mayor Russ Barley stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to talk about Freeport’s annual Bayfest event.

This year, it’s set for Sat. Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s free to attend. There will be live music, a cooking contest, a jeep show, pony rides, vendors and more. To learn more, go here.

