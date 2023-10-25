Event Preview: 10th annual Freeport Bayfest

It’s set for Sat. Nov. 4, 2023
Freeport Mayor Russ Barley stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about an annual tradition:...
Freeport Mayor Russ Barley stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about an annual tradition: Freeport Bayfest.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tues. Oct. 24, Freeport Mayor Russ Barley stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to talk about Freeport’s annual Bayfest event.

This year, it’s set for Sat. Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s free to attend. There will be live music, a cooking contest, a jeep show, pony rides, vendors and more. To learn more, go here.

