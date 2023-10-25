Holmes Prepping for Biggest Home Game of the Year Against Undefeated Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Blue Devils, at 7-1, getting set to host 8-0 Bozeman. Coach Womble and his guys are riding a seven game win streak, with their most recent win this 41-0 shutout at Liberty. Womble says his team has played some tough ones against the likes of Chipley and Sneads, but more recently they’ve not been tested in relatively wins.

“This week it’s a whole different animal with Bozeman coming in undefeated. You know they’re really looking at it as we haven’t had this case many times this season, but we’re kind of looking at it as we’re the underdogs this week. They’re undefeated, we’re not. They’re numbe one in the region, we’re number two. And so we’ve kind of, trying to take it with a little chip on our shoulder this week. They’re at the top of the mountain right now and we want to try and see if we can knock ‘em off”, said Womble.

The last time the Bucks and Blue Devils met on the football field was the 2019 opener with Holmes winning that one 12-6. The game Friday at Memorial Field set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

