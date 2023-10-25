Man dies in single vehicle accident in Gulf County

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Wewahitchka man, 70, was killed in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Gulf County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it happened Wed. morning at 12:45 on SR 71 and Bill Nelson Rd.

FHP says the man was exiting a driveway on SR 71 in Wewahitchka. As the driver was traveling on the roadway, he continued across both the north and southbound travel lanes and onto the east shoulder. The vehicle then collided with a ditch.

The driver was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.