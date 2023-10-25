Raising awareness about pancreatic cancer

Dr. Steven Finkelstein stopped by the WJHG studio on Oct. 24 to talk about pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Steven Finkelstein stopped by the WJHG studio on Oct. 24 to talk about pancreatic cancer.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tues. Oct. 24 on NewsChannel 7 Today, Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD, DABR, FACRO, discussed pancreatic cancer. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, but this month, there is an event to raise money and awareness about Pancreatic Cancer locally.

The 7th Annual Ride for a Cure is back again as The Witches of St. Andrews work to help raise money for pancreatic cancer patients. That event is happening this Sat. Oct. 28. To learn more, go here. Dr. Finkelstein will be the grand marshal in the Ride for a Cure parade as well.

