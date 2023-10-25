Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sit, shake, and high fives all around for CJ.

This three-year-old pup may be a big boy, but he sure is sweet. CJ is currently being looked after by the lovely folks down at Bay County Animal Services but would love to upgrade to his stay to your home perhaps?

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said CJ does well with other dogs and is friendly to everyone he meets. He loves to play and be active, but he also listens very well.

Stop by the shelter today for a meet and greet with CJ, and you won’t want to leave him behind.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Verdict reached in James Finch trial
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.
Body found in Springfield home
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of...
Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids