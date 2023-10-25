Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sit, shake, and high fives all around for CJ.

This three-year-old pup may be a big boy, but he sure is sweet. CJ is currently being looked after by the lovely folks down at Bay County Animal Services but would love to upgrade to his stay to your home perhaps?

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said CJ does well with other dogs and is friendly to everyone he meets. He loves to play and be active, but he also listens very well.

Stop by the shelter today for a meet and greet with CJ, and you won’t want to leave him behind.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.