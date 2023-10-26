Discussions over how to educate people on public vs. private beaches in Walton County

WALTON CUSTOMARY USE UPDATE
By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the customary use battle supposedly nearing its end, there’s still some debate surrounding it. The current issue is how to show beachgoers what sand they can use freely, and what parts of the beach are private property.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Sheriff Mike Adkinson asked commissioners to consider different methods to educate beachgoers on where the public beaches are. The county is in the process of getting signs up.

The sheriff and commissioners briefly discussed the idea of bringing back the beach ambassador program, among other possibilities.

“We will offer to assist you either getting that surveyed faster, getting signage up to the best of our ability to do so but I, again, would ask you to reconsider extending your beach ambassador program- I think it’s in the best interest of the public,” Adkinson said.

Commissioners agreed to meet with other county agencies, namely Tourism Development and Code Enforcement, to sort out these ideas and potentially make plans to put the beach ambassador program back into place.

“Sheriff, I couldn’t agree with you more, we had a beach ambassador program a few years ago that was working very well,” Commissioner Donna Johns said. “I think we do need to re-look at that because it will be helpful. I believe also that our TDC is putting together a map of some sort that is going to help the public determine where they can and cannot go.”

NewsChannel 7 will continue following along with the future solutions as they are put into place.

